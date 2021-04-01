Adult Swim Jr Fans Can’t Believe April Fools Prank

Adult Swim Jr. is the April Fools Day gag for the network tonight and fans are laughing their heads off at the strangeness. Every year the channel decides to do something special for the holiday and this year it's tiny versions of some fan favorites. Previous years included things like bringing back Toonami without telling anyone and playing The Room for the entire night. So, this one is going to be a little bit more well-remembered than most of their years. Fans knew something probably had to be up with the first day of the month after the channel dropped a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5. That show was the centerpiece for this entire stunt and debuted a new intro specially made for tonight. It’s wild to see, but makes a ton of sense if you take all of these facts into account.

All kids into the pool! Adult Swim Jr begins tonight #adultswimjr pic.twitter.com/zs9Y66Aofx — adultswim (@adultswim) April 1, 2021

Check out the opening for the special Rick and Morty down below along with all of the other special clips that adult swim produced for the holiday.

