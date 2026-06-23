Adult Swim President Further Fleshes Out Upcoming Rick and Morty Spin-Off

While the ninth season of Rick and Morty is in full swing, recently dropping Morty back into the world of his former dog Snowball, there’s another part of the Adult Swim universe that’s about to be explored. Next month, the beloved Cartoon Network franchise is branching out once again by focusing on the current “Commander in Chief,” President Curtis. With legendary actor Keith David once again returning to his role to star in the spin-off, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen had some thoughts to share on the side story landing this summer. While President Curtis sports a similar animation style, it will be quite different from Rick and Morty.

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President Curtis, for those who don’t know, has been billed as a series that will see the U.S. President taking on challenges that Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith wouldn’t bother with. In a recent interview with the outlet Deadline, Adult Swim’s President hinted at the setting for the upcoming spin-off, “It’s a workplace comedy, and the charm of Keith David helps a lot. It’s been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick’s level of technology.” Ironically enough, Ouweleen also teases that there might be spin-offs of this Rick and Morty spin-off in the future.

The Adult Swim President on The Rick And Morty President

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Ouweleen hinted at the idea that the supporting characters in the spin-off could all hold series of their own, specifically noting the new characters, Banks, O’Doyle, and Janice. To date, we have yet to learn all we can about these characters that will be a part of the administration. While Curtis clearly has a level of technology to rival that of Rick’s, he is still a long way from hitting the same heights as Sanchez, meaning he’ll definitely need a little more help when it comes to the challenges that are thrown his way.

The Adult Swim president shared new President Curtis details at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, while also talking about how animators can pitch their prospective projects to the Cartoon Network programming block. Ouweleen stated, “Most of the pitches coming in are people who have a thing fully figured out, and that’s not how we operate. In advance of Annecy we’re getting lots of emails from people telling us, ‘I’ll be in this booth with a full season,’ but that’s not who we are. We want to meet you as a person and over time develop what the best expression of your idea is. We don’t get in and manhandle anything, but if something’s already really thought through, the chances are it won’t be as idiosyncratic as an Adult Swim thing needs to be.”

What do you think of this hint at what President Curtis will be dealing with in his spin-off? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Deadline