Rick and Morty Spinoff Series Gets Official Release Date Window (And It’s Probably Sooner Than You Think)

Rick and Morty has expanded far beyond its humble beginnings as a sci-fi parody, evolving into a foundational pillar for Adult Swim and a dominant force in modern animation. As the primary series continues to explore the infinite complexities of the multiverse, the franchise has increasingly experimented with varied storytelling formats to keep the fanbase engaged. These efforts previously resulted in the digital short-form series Vindicators 2 and the visually distinct Rick and Morty: The Anime, both of which attempted to capture the idiosyncratic energy of the original program through different creative lenses. There’s a third spinoff coming, titled President Curtis, a series on the eccentric commander-in-chief (voiced by Keith David) who frequently finds himself at odds with Rick Sanchez (voiced by Ian Cardoni).

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, David provided the first concrete update regarding the development timeline for his highly anticipated standalone series. The veteran performer confirmed that President Curtis is currently on track to premiere on Adult Swim “later on this year,” marking the first time a specific release window has been established for the project. While the move to a lead role suggests a broader narrative scope for the character, the actor assured viewers that President Andre Curtis is “still the same President that left you,” suggesting that his hallmark arrogance and unpredictable temperament will continue to define his leadership style as he transitions into his own weekly adventures.

Can President Curtis Hold a Series on His Own?

Image courtesy of Adult Swim

While both Vindicators 2 and Rick and Morty: The Anime provided unique perspectives on the world, neither series secured a second-season order from the network. That’s because these earlier spinoffs struggled to generate the same audience engagement as the flagship series, largely because they leaned heavily into niche formats that lacked the broad appeal of the core dynamic. The Vindicators shorts were restricted by their episodic brevity, while the anime adaptation faced a polarized reception due to its radical departure from the established visual language of the show.

Unlike the previous spinoffs, President Curtis has the advantage of revolving around a firmly established recurring figure who has anchored some of Rick and Morty‘s most celebrated installments. His participation in high-stakes episodes, such as the turkey-themed chaos of the “Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular” or the intense political standoff in the Season 3 finale, has already demonstrated his ability to carry significant narrative weight.

In addition, the main series frequently explores the concept that, as the most powerful man on Earth, the President possesses access to a vast array of advanced technological tools and clandestine resources that rival the inventions of Rick Sanchez. This setup provides an ideal engine for an adventure-of-the-week format, as the potential for interdimensional diplomatic hurdles and absurd scientific gimmicks is virtually boundless. Finally, David’s performance as President Curtis in Rick and Morty masterfully captures the spoiled and narcissistic nature of a leader who is simultaneously narcissistic and deeply insecure. So, by focusing on a character with proven chemistry and a clear narrative purpose, President Curtis appears better positioned than its predecessors to find a permanent home on the Adult Swim schedule.

President Curtis is scheduled to be released later in 2026.

