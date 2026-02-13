After 3 Years and Major Controversy, Prime Video’s Hit Fantasy Series Confirms Final Episode’s Premiere Date

Unlike other streamers, Prime Video has made sure to make fantasy a major part of its programming. Not only does the streamer have The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and its five-season arc as a major pillar of their shows, but they’re also the home to The Legend of Vox Machina, the animated spinoff from Critical Role that continues to be one of their biggest hits. Though not producing new episodes anymore, Prime Video also gave fantasy shows The Wheel of Time and Carnival Row their time to shine as well, which is more than some streaming services would have done.

One of Prime Video’s most popular shows has actually been a bit of a quiet hit, their adaptation of the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel, Good Omens. The fantasy-comedy series not only adapted the book, but has gone beyond it and into territory that never made it into print (but which had been conceived in part by the two writers before Pratchett’s death). Despite the show being beloved by fans, it has been a long road for its final season, one that is mired in controversy. Now, Prime Video has confirmed the final episode of Good Omens will arrive this summer, debuting on May 13.

Good Omens Final Episode Will Debut This Summer

And finally…3. See you soon 😇😈 pic.twitter.com/kfWa1qOElR — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 13, 2026

The second season of Good Omens was released on Prime Video back in July of 2023, ending on a heartbreaking cliffhanger that also had apocalyptic implications as Aziraphale leaves Earth and Crowley behind to return to heaven, only to be given the job of kick-starting the second coming of Christ. It was a distinct place for the story to end, with a lot of loose story threads for another batch of episodes to follow.

Though renewed in December of that year for another full season, Good Omens was forced to stop production back in 2024 after sexual assault allegations against creator Neil Gaiman were made public. In October of 2024, it was confirmed that not only would Gaiman depart the series for good, but that the six-episode arc that would have been the final season would be trimmed down. Instead of the planned episodes that would be Season 3, fans will be getting a single 90-minute movie that will wrap up Good Omens for good.

Today’s news from Prime Video marks their confirmation of when the series will end, with the finale movie premiering on May 13, nearly three years after the last batch of episodes. For fans of the series and the chemistry between stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant, this is certainly welcome but bittersweet news. At one point, a Good Omens adaptation, along with countless other Gaiman-associated works, were high-profile projects that any fantasy fan would at least be interested in. Now, this one could be tough even for hardcore fans to fully be interested in.

Good Omens wasn’t the only series affected by the allegations against Gaiman. Netflix’s TV series of The Sandman also very quickly wrapped up, though the showrunner was adamant that this was always the plan for the series. Disney also scrapped development of a feature film of Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book. Though the author has recently reemerged on social media, it seems unlikely that any adaptations of his work will be made in the near future, making Good Omens 3 the last.