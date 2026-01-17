7 Perfect Prime Video TV Shows With No Bad Episodes

Amazon Prime Video has released an impressive amount of great streaming shows, and there are a select few series that have no bad episodes. In 2013, Amazon began to produce its own original television series using its Prime Video service, which previously was mostly used for free two-day shipping. However, with the addition of original content and then adding more licensed TV shows and movies to Prime Video, it began to compete with Netflix as one of the biggest sources of streaming entertainment available for a subscription. Not every Prime Video original series has been a hit, and even some great shows (like The Boys) have their fair share of stinkers, but when a series is almost flawless, it deserves celebrating.

Here is a look at seven Prime Video television series that are pretty much perfect from start to finish, or at least so far, for those still running.

7) Good Omens

Good Omens is based on the brilliant Neil Gaiman fantasy novel about an angel and a demon teaming up to attempt to stop the apocalypse. Up front, the casting ensured that the performances in the series were going to be fantastic. Martin Sheen stars as the angel Aziraphale and David Tennant stars as the demon Crowley, and this show thrived thanks to their chemistry, on top of the great story it was adapting.

The second season had a chance to fall off since it moved beyond the story from the novel, but it was just as entertaining, with Sheen and Tennant continuing to shine in their relationship, and Jon Hamm turning in the great performance expected from him as the angel Gabriel. With two seasons and 12 episodes, it earned Emmy nominations and was a great run from start to finish. The Good Omens finale, a single episode, arrives in 2026, and hopes to finish things strong.

6) The Expanse

Based on the novel by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse was such a great series that its fans ensured that it would return to finish its story. This is a unique series because it started off on the SyFy Channel, and it was one of the best shows that the cable network ever produced. However, SyFy canceled it after only three seasons, despite it being an almost perfect sci-fi series throughout that run.

The Expanse then became a Prime Video original series when it picked it up for the fourth season and ran it for three more seasons and 26 more episodes, allowing the series to finish with 62 episodes, none of which were bad in any way. This was a show that the fans saved, and the sci-fi world was all the better for it.

5) Sneaky Pete

Not enough people talk about how great Sneaky Pete was when it aired on Prime Video as an original series. The show stars Giovanni Ribisi in a rare leading role for the actor, as he plays a con man who gets out of prison and has to hide from the gangster he once robbed. As a result, he assumes the identity of his former cellmate and “reunites” with his estranged family, who haven’t seen Pete for years.

The series ran for three years and 30 episodes and shows Pete growing in his relationship with the family, who don’t know he is lying about his identity, and it all comes to a head when the gangster finally finds him. The series has a spectacular 97% Rotten Tomatoes score for its first season, and it just got better from there, with a 100% in Season 3.

4) Goliath

Billy Bob Thornton has become a powerhouse television actor, with his most recent role in the Paramount+ series Landman. However, the best television performance of his career came in the Prime Video original series Goliath. This is a legal drama from creator David E. Kelley (Boston Legal) about a brilliant lawyer who walked out on his firm after a man he got acquitted killed an entire family.

The series shows him as an alcoholic who is trying to get his life back together and atone for what he sees as a terrible mistake by representing such a bad person in that previous case. The series ran for four seasons, with 32 total episodes, and brilliantly showed a man climbing from the ashes of his mistakes, and Thornton even won a Golden Globe for her performance.

3) Invincible

The animated superhero series Invincible is still in production, so there is a chance it could fall off in later seasons. However, for now, it has been nearly flawless since it debuted in 2021. Based on the comics by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Invincibletells the story of a teenage hero named Mark Grayson who learns his father, a beloved hero, is actually a villain sent to prepare for his race to conquer the Earth.

What resulted, so far, is three seasons and 25 episodes of subliminal superhero television, often breaking the traditions and norms of what people expect from the genre. Thanks to the animation, it is able to do some very impressive things, earning its adult-ratings, and it has been able to remain more consistent than Prime’s other superhero series, The Boys.

2) Bosch

A lot of people know about The Lincoln Lawyer, thanks to the Matthew McConaughey movie and the Netflix streaming series. However, that series was a spinoff from the Bosch novel series by Michael Connelly. That original series was adapted by Prime Video, and it was practically flawless from start to finish, and was so good that it spawned two spinoff series following it.

Titus Eelliver stars as Harry Bosch, a Los Angeles Police Detective who takes on difficult cases while facing a lot of obstacles from both inside the LAPD and from the outside. The series opened with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score, but the final seasons were straight 100% scores from critics, proving its greatness.

1) Reacher

Movie fans know all about Reacher thanks to the Tom Cruise movies about the character. However, the Lee Child novels received a much more accurate adaptation on Prime Video. Cruise never made sense as Jack Reacher, a giant of a man in the novels, but Alan Ritchson is perfect in the role, and he brings the character from the novels to life in exactly the form readers envisioned in their minds.

What makes Prime Video’s Reacher great, other than Ritchson’s masterful performance, is that it follows the theme of the books, and that is telling a different story in a different town each season, with an almost entirely new cast outside the lead star. Based on this format, it allows Reacher to arrive in bad situations and brutally fight through them in the most entertaining way possible. There are three seasons so far, and every one of them has been perfect, without a single bad episode between them.

