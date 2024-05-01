Tulsa King Season 2 Casts Arrowverse, MCU Veteran Neal McDonough

The cast of Tulsa King is expanding for its second season, as Arrowverse and Marvel Cinematic Universe vet Neal McDonough joins the show. The Paramount+ original series recently started production on Season 2 and is headlined yet again by Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone and executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan. McDonough is a familiar face to pop culture fans, having played Dum Dum Dugan in Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Damien Darhk in Arrow, The Flash, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. His next role will see McDonough portray a territorial Tulsa businessman (per Variety).

Tulsa King is set to film in Oklahoma and Atlanta with multi-award nominee Craig Zisk (Weeds, The Larry Sanders Show) set to direct and executive produce. Academy Award nominee Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos) is slated to return as writer and executive producer. Paramount+ touts Tulsa King as one of its most-watched series of all time. CBS will also air Season 1 of Tulsa King this summer ahead of Season 2's fall premiere.

What is Tulsa King about?

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Season 1 recurring stars Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino have been upped to series regulars for the second season, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.