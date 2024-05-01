Netflix Releasing New Comedy Specials From Ali Wong, Bert Kreischer, and More

Fan-favorite comedians will be getting new specials on the streamer.

In addition to offering up a vast library of movie and TV titles, Netflix has become a go-to destination for comedy, with today's launch of the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles coming with the announcement that seven all-new comedy specials are coming to the streamer. Ali Wong, Bert Kreischer, and Gabriel Iglesias are among some of the comedians getting new specials on the platform, with many of the new specials being filmed this summer. The new specials come from names that Netflix fans are already familiar with, having appeared in a number of projects on the platform over the years. Stay tuned for updates on these new comedy specials from Netflix.

The new specials coming to Netflix are as follows:

Ali Wong: Ali Wong will tape her new special on May 4th at Netflix Is a Joke Fest during her residency at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. Ali's previous specials, Don Wong (2022), Hard Knock Wife (2018), and Baby Cobra (2016), as well as her Emmy-winning performance in the drama series Beef, can all be found on Netflix. Ali can also be seen in Netflix's Always Be My Maybe, and lends her voice to Netflix's Ask the StoryBots, Ada Twist, Scientist, and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy Big Mouth.

Bert Kreischer: A new special from Bert "The Machine" Kreischer, which is the first of his previously announced two-special deal that will tape at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida on July 5th, 6th and 7th. This will mark Kreischer's fourth and fifth specials with Netflix following ratings blockbuster Razzle Dazzle (2023), Hey Big Boy (2020), and Secret Time (2018). Kreischer also starred in and produced the Sony Pictures film, The Machine, which premiered in theaters spring of 2023, based on his signature stand-up set. Both his special The Machine (2016) and the film are streaming on Netflix.

Deon Cole: Deon Cole will tape his latest comedy special at Netflix Is a Joke Fest on May 2nd at The Los Angeles Theater in Los Angeles, California. This special will mark Deon's third special with Netflix, following Charleen's Boy (2022) and Cole Hearted (2019). He can also be seen in season one of Netflix's multi-comic series The Standups (2017).

Fortune Feimster: Fortune Feimster will launch a new comedy special later this year, which marks her third special with Netflix, following Good Fortune (2022) and Sweet & Salty (2020). She can also be seen in Standout: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, which was taped at Netflix Is a Joke Fest in 2022, as well as season one of the multi-comic series The Standups (2017), and the dramedy FUBAR, which are all currently streaming on Netflix.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Two new comedy specials from Gabriel Iglesias will mark his fourth and fifth specials with Netflix. The first of two comedy specials will tape later this year at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida July 12th-14th. This comes following the success of Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022), where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at and sell out the largest MLB stadium in the US as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2022, as well as Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All (2019) and Gabriel Iglesias: I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry (2016). Iglesias also starred in and executive produced his multi-cam comedy series Mr. Iglesias, which is streaming on Netflix.

Jo Koy: Coming soon is a new special from Jo Koy, which was taped at The Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York in November 2023. This marks Koy's fifth special with Netflix, following Live From The Los Angeles Forum (2022), Comin' In Hot (2019), and Live From Seattle (2017), in addition to his variety special In His Elements (2020).

Michelle Buteau: This latest comedy special with Michelle Buteau, which will tape at Radio City Music Hall this summer, will be Buteau's second special with Netflix, following Welcome to Buteaupia (2020). She also EPs, writes, and stars in the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series Survival of the Thickest, which has been renewed for a second season. Buteau hosts the social media competition show The Circle, whose sixth season just premiered on Netflix, and the mouthwatering competition Barbecue Showdown.



Stay tuned for updates for Netflix's growing slate of comedy specials.

