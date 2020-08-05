Agents of SHIED: New Clip Shows Daisy Facing Off with Her Sister

Agents of SHIELD is coming to an end next week with the two-part series finale, but fans still have this week's "Brand New Day" to look forward to before it all comes to an end. Last week, Nathanial Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan) and John Garrett (James Paxton) kidnapped Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) with the hopes of finding Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) who has yet to appear in the final season. Coulson (Clark Gregg) also managed to get the villains' accomplice, Kora (Dianne Doan), in custody. Not only did Kora team up with Malick a few episodes ago, but she also happens to be Daisy Johnson's (Chloe Bennet) sister. In a new clip shared by the Agents of SHIELD social media accounts, Daisy faces off with Kora, who claims she wants to join SHIELD.

In the scene, Daisy quakes Kora in an attempt to find out where Malick and Garret are taking Simmons. Kora says there's "no reason to hurt each other" because she wants to be an agent of SHIELD. You can check out the clip below:

Based on the official description for tonight's episode, we have trouble believing Kora's offer is sincere. However, you never know with Agents of SHIELD's frequent twists and turns. You can check out the official description here:

"With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they’ll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world."

In a recent video, the cast of the show reflected on the upcoming series finale. The full video, which puts an emphasis on family, features the entire cast. You can watch it here.

"The beginning of Season 7, knowing that it would be our last season. There was just such a finality about 'these will be the last stories to be told,'" Ming-Na Wen told TV Guide.

Do you think Kora will stick with Malick, Garret, and Sibyl or join forces with her sister and SHIELD? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

