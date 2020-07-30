Agents of SHIELD Finally Teases the Return of Fitz

✖

Agents of SHIELD's seventh and final season has been one of the series' best, but there has been one staple missing: Iain De Caestecker as Fitz. There were never any announcements that De Caestecker wouldn't be a part of the final season and he is featured on the poster, so we know we'll get at least ONE glimpse of the fan-favorite character before all is said and done. With only three episodes left of the series, we have to assume he'll be popping up at any moment, and tonight's episode finally hinted that we'll see him soon.

"Stolen" saw the unexpected team-up between Nathanial Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan) and John Garrett (James Paxton), who infiltrated The Lighthouse with their stolen Inhuman powers. We're led to believe they're after Jiaying (Dichen Lachman), who has the power to remain ageless. However, in a big twist, Malick kills Jiaying and takes a different person captive: Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge).

According to Malick, the Chronicom's seer, Sybil, "ran the numbers" and every outcome where they "don't come out on top" has "one thing in common:" Fitz. Currently, Jemma has no idea where Fitz is thanks to "Diana," the memory inhibitor implanted in her neck. If the bad guys find Fitz's location, it could spell catastrophe for the team. However, it would also mean we'd finally get to see Fitz on the show!

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Henstridge about directing last week's episode, and we asked if she was bummed she didn't get to direct her onscreen husband.

"I mean, yeah I was kind of hoping, when I knew I was getting a later episode, I was kind of hoping that maybe I would get to direct him. But yeah, not this time. He's obviously amazing. One day I would love to work with him in any capacity," Henstridge shared.

"He's always been extremely supportive. We've both been interested in directing and it's kind of a passion that we both share," she added. "So, whenever I was shadowing and all those things, he was very supportive and so he was just like, 'Go for it, kill it.'"

