Agents of SHIELD Video Features the Cast Reflecting on Series Ending

Agents of SHIELD only has four episodes left, and while we're sad to see the Marvel show come to an end, the silver lining has been a lot of bonus content. We've been treated to a few behind-the-scenes videos lately from a tribute to Elizabeth Henstridge's directorial debut to a video all about Daisy and Sousa's romance. Recently, TV Guide shared a clip featuring some of the cast reflecting on the series coming to an end.

"The cast of @AgentsofSHIELD reveals how it feels to finally say farewell to the show 💔 Watch the full vid with @chloebennet, @Lil_Henstridge, @MingNa, @clarkgregg, and more here: https://trib.al/0AhQANc,” TV Guide tweeted. You can watch a clip from the video in the post below:

The full video, which puts an emphasis on family, features much more of the cast. You can watch it at the top of the page or check it out here.

"The beginning of Season 7, knowing that it would be our last season. there was just such a finality about 'these will be the last stories to be told,'" Ming-Na Wen told TV Guide.

"The ending was kind of — the way that we shot it, we had so much to shoot, and they were literally going to knock down the studios like a day after," Chloe Bennet explained. "It was less focused on the nostalgia and the whole picture of the fact that we were ending. There was a lot of action, and I was kind of really focused on making sure I didn't get punched in the face."

"I was just hoping I wouldn't get cut out of Iron Man because it was such an amazing cast," Clark Gregg added. "To turn around, I think 11 or 12 years later, having done six movies, 130-some episodes of this TV show? It's been a hell of a ride."

We're especially excited for next week's Agents of SHIELD, "Stolen," which is set to feature Bill Paxton's son, James Paxton. Considering the team is back in the '80s, we're willing to bet James is playing the younger version of his father's character, John Garrett.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to interview Gregg about his time on the Marvel series and his plans for the future. You can check out the full interview here.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

