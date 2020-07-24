Agents of SHIELD: Bill Paxton’s Son James Paxton to Appear in Next Episode

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Agents of SHIELD star, Clark Gregg, who teased the show would soon be paying tribute to the late, great Bill Paxton. Back in season one, Paxton played the series' first big bad, John Garrett. The show's final season has seen the team time traveling, which has allowed some fun guest stars to return. If you watched the promo for next week's episode, "Stolen," you may have caught a glimpse of a somewhat familiar face: Paxton's son, James Paxton. Considering the team is back in the '80s after their time loop adventure, we're willing to bet James is playing the younger version of his father's character.

"Looks like the cat’s out of the bag... you’ll see a familiar face if you check out next week’s episode of #AgentsofShield Wednesday, July 29th on ABC," Paxton tweeted. The 26-year-old actor also shared some other tweets about his appearance. You can check them all out below:

I love it. Thanks Irene :) Looks like the cat’s out of the bag... you’ll see a familiar face if you check out next week’s episode of #AgentsofShield Wednesday July 29th on ABC... https://t.co/OHt2vBThKw — James Paxton (@jamespaxtonyo) July 23, 2020

Looks like a very special someone will be joining the #AgentsofSHIELD cast! Please welcome James Paxton, son of Hydra’s own John Garrett, Bill Paxton! https://t.co/SjvydrITzF pic.twitter.com/yN7RDmwEPY — Alex (@frameworkfitz) July 23, 2020

WAS THAT BILL PAXTON'S SON IN THE 7X10 PROMO?? 😮#AgentsofSHIELD — 7x9 🤎 | #𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙙𝙤𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙡𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙜𝙚 (@intjeagle) July 23, 2020

Based on the teaser, it looks like a young John Garrett might be teaming up Nathaniel Malick, who now has Quake powers after operating on Daisy. It appears the team will also be joining forces with Jiaying, who's trying to bring back one daughter while unknowingly meeting another. With only four episodes left, we're certainly eager to see how it's all going to tie together. You can watch the promo in the clip above.

Here's what Gregg told us when we asked which actors he wished could have shown up again in Agents of SHIELD's final season: "I mean, we've had a couple of people that I really loved working with who are no longer with us, Bill Paxton. I really wished to have more time with him. I don't know. It'd be really amazing if there was some way to feel like we had the spirit of Bill Paxton with us. Maybe that'll happen this season."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

