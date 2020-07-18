Agents of SHIELD’s Clark Gregg Teases Upcoming Bill Paxton Tribute

✖

The final season of Agents of SHIELD is currently in full swing and has seen some exciting appearances from past guest stars like Patton Oswalt (The Koenigs) and Dichen Lachman (Jiaying). With five episodes left of the season, there's still a chance for some more surprises, however, there are also a lot of big names that won't be showing up again. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) and asked him which actor he wished could have returned for the seventh season. Gregg named some names, including the late Bill Paxton (John Garrett), and teased that he might get a big mention before all is said and done.

"I'm never sad when B.J. Britt [who played Antoine Triplett] shows up," Gregg replied when asked if there was anyone he wished had come back. "He always makes me laugh a lot. I mean, we've had a couple of people that I really loved working with who are no longer with us, Bill Paxton. I really wished to have more time with him. I don't know. It'd be really amazing if there was some way to feel like we had the spirit of Bill Paxton with us. Maybe that'll happen this season."

While he didn't expand on what that could mean, anything is possible with the team currently time traveling. However, we're going to assume any potential Paxton tribute won't be featured in next week's episode, "As I Have Always Been," which shows the team dying over and over in a time loop. The episode marks the directorial debut of Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on the series. You can read the official synopsis for the episode below:

"A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy and Coulson to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over, until they find a solution or are swallowed by the storm. Making it to their next destination will take trust, courage and sacrifice from everyone on board, but it will all come down to having enough time."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Clark Gregg, where he talks about "As I Have Always Been" and reveals it's one of his all-time favorite episodes of the series. If you don't want to wait to read all about it, you can also watch the full interview in the video above.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.