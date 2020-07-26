Agents of SHIELD Cast and Crew Praise Enoch Actor Joel Stoffer

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD, "As I Have Always Been," followed Daisy and Coulson as they struggled to get out of a time loop. Once they realize the only way to save the team is to sacrifice Enoch (Joel Stoffer), the Chronicom gives up his life without hesitation to save his friends. The character's arc ended with a beautiful monologue written by Drew Z. Greenberg and performed by Stoffer. This tragic moment was met with lots of praise (and sadness) from fans, and they're not the only ones. TV Line named Stoffer their performer of the week, which caught the attention of much of the cast and crew.

“Our Performer of the Week: #AgentsofSHIELD's Joel Stoffer,” @TVLine wrote. “Thank you TVLine. Thank you,” Stoffer replied. You can check out the article below:

Thank you TVLine. Thank you. — Joel Stoffer (@obleyo) July 25, 2020

ComicBook.com recently spoke to the episode's director, Elizabeth Henstridge, about the big scene and she had nothing but high praise for Stoffer. "Joel just knocked it out of the park," she said. Here are some other reactions from the show's cast and writers...