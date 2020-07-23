Agents of SHIELD Fans Say Goodbye to Beloved Character After Heroic Death
Elizabeth Henstridge made her directorial debut last night with Agents of SHIELD's "As I Have Always Been." The ninth episode of the show's final season followed Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Coulson (Clark Gregg) as they attempt to solve their way out of a time loop. After facing many, many obstacles, the team realizes they need a piece of Enoch's (Joes Stoffer) Chronicom hardware to save the ship, which would be the equivalent of removing his heart. Without hesitation, Enoch removes the necessary piece from his own body and saves the team. The episode ends with a touching monologue from Enoch, who dies with Daisy and Coulson by his side. Enoch has been a beloved character on the show for the last few seasons, so it's no surprise that he was a major topic of discussion on Twitter last night.
Between praising Stoffer's performance, Enoch's sacrifice, and the fact that Fitz never got to say good-bye, there's a whole lot of love for the Chronicom on Twitter. Recently, Henstridge spoke to ComicBook.com about filming the big moment and said, "Joel just knocked it out of the park."
You can check out some of the Enoch tweets below...
Enoch Appreciation
prevnext
✨💞ENOCH COLTRANE APPRECIATION TWEET💞✨
A SELFLESS HERO. WHO SACRIFICED HIMSELF MORE TIMES THAN I CAN SAY, REST IN PEACE WE'LL MISS YOU SO MUCH AS YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8J1xsH2Tab— lara★ DIRECTOR HENSTRIDGE (@memesofaos) July 23, 2020
Thank You, Joel
prevnext
Joel!! Enoch's last moment was so emotional and beautiful in a sad sad way. Thank you so much for portraying Enoch so wonderful! We all will miss him❤️ pic.twitter.com/wXWV610D0M— nick | aos spoilers! (@fitzgrayson_) July 23, 2020
Thank You, Drew Z. Greenberg
prevnext
This Daisy, Coulson, and Enoch scene is one of the series best. #AgentsofSHIELD— James Brettschneider (@jamesdbrett) July 23, 2020
Perfection
prevnext
proof that enoch coltrane has a heart... pic.twitter.com/dv0NUa0oKs— katherine ⧗ 𝒂𝒐𝒔 𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒔 | FOLKLORE TN (@JEDIBELOVA) July 23, 2020
FitzSimmons Family
prevnext
You will always be a valued member of the fitzsimmons family Enoch, thank you so much pic.twitter.com/SmFzfXwokl— 𝘌𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦 ఌ︎ | 𝚊𝚘𝚜 𝚜𝚙𝚘𝚒𝚕𝚎𝚛𝚜🚨 (@queeniejemma) July 23, 2020
My Favroite Friend
prevnext
Pouring one out for Enoch, the best best friend in #AgentsOfSHIELD history. Thank you, @obleyo, for playing our favorite Chronicom so beautifully. pic.twitter.com/l6HBRNTOKr— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 23, 2020
BRB Crying
prevnext
#AgentsofSHIELD— nick | aos spoilers! (@fitzgrayson_) July 23, 2020
.
.
.
.
Enoch's last words and thoughts were about Fitz. now I need to live with this fact forever
But...
prevnext
#AgentsofSHIELD— nick | aos spoilers! (@fitzgrayson_) July 23, 2020
.
.
.
Fitz really didn't get a chance to say goodbye to Enoch huh pic.twitter.com/gVg7FiwAyY
This Fact, Though
prevnext
why aren’t we talking about how Enoch said that after this mission the team will never be together again?? THAT BROKE ME— 𝓟𝓻𝓮𝓻𝓷𝓪🌸 (@fitzflower) July 23, 2020
Enoch Rights
prevnext
enoch literally saved the team so many times, he deserves all the love and affection #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/kD4oYsTSOG— elias (@etherealqvake) July 23, 2020
We're Not Ready
prevnext
fitz findling out that enoch died is gonna be heartbreaking— eliza | Proud of Lil (@skimmcns13) July 23, 2020
You Have to Laugh to Keep From Crying
prevnext
has anyone tried putting enoch in rice— LIL HENSTRIDGE DIRECTORIAL DEBUT (@fitzdcisy) July 23, 2020
Gone, But Not Forgotten
prev
enoch’s impact pic.twitter.com/WnmvQf30uv— elyse | FOLKLORE OUT MIDNIGHT (@caesteckr) July 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.