Agents of SHIELD Fans Say Goodbye to Beloved Character After Heroic Death

Elizabeth Henstridge made her directorial debut last night with Agents of SHIELD's "As I Have Always Been." The ninth episode of the show's final season followed Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Coulson (Clark Gregg) as they attempt to solve their way out of a time loop. After facing many, many obstacles, the team realizes they need a piece of Enoch's (Joes Stoffer) Chronicom hardware to save the ship, which would be the equivalent of removing his heart. Without hesitation, Enoch removes the necessary piece from his own body and saves the team. The episode ends with a touching monologue from Enoch, who dies with Daisy and Coulson by his side. Enoch has been a beloved character on the show for the last few seasons, so it's no surprise that he was a major topic of discussion on Twitter last night.

Between praising Stoffer's performance, Enoch's sacrifice, and the fact that Fitz never got to say good-bye, there's a whole lot of love for the Chronicom on Twitter. Recently, Henstridge spoke to ComicBook.com about filming the big moment and said, "Joel just knocked it out of the park."

You can check out some of the Enoch tweets below...