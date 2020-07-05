Agents of SHIELD’s Joel Stoffer Praises Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge (Exclusive)

✖

Agents of SHIELD's loveable Chronicom Enoch, played by Joel Stoffer, is getting to interact with a lot of new people this season now that he's time traveling with the team. However, Stoffer spent most of his time in previous seasons acting alongside Iain De Caestecker (Fitz). In our recent interview Stoffer, we asked who his favorite person was to work with on the series in terms of character rapport, and we weren't surprised that he answered De Caestecker. He also talked about being Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on the show, and what it was like to be directed by her.

"That would have to be Iain," Stoffer revealed when asked about his favorite scene partner. "Everybody was great, to be fair. We all had so much fun together, but Iain and I got to do some really fun stuff. And I think that's just his energy juxtaposed with Enoch's energy. I think [that] kind of set the stage for a lot of really great interactions. And he's just a great guy, we had a blast from day one. So, I would have to go with him."

Stoffer jokingly added, "I would be killed if I say," after being asked when De Caestecker will finally show up this season. We also brought up the upcoming episode directed by Henstridge, which is rumored to be called "As I Have Always Been," which could be a reference to a line Enoch said earlier in the season. When asked if we can expect the episode to be centered around Enoch, Stoffer teased, "There will be Enoch in that episode." Here's what he added about being directed by his co-star:

"It was great. She's awesome," Stoffer shared. "She's just like the nicest person, like one of the nicest people I've met and just her being an actress... and it was very similar with Clark [Gregg], too, [who helmed two previous episodes]. They both get what it means to work with an actor and give them space to find their way through a scene. And it's mostly trusting each other. And I think you get that with a good director, whether they're an actor or not, a good director will have that, but I think an actor who has a director sense is gonna really find the best path for a scene in that way. Yeah, she was great, very generous and very just warm, I mean, empathetic and giving you so much support. It was great."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Stoffer, which you can watch in full in the video above.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.