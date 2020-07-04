Agents of SHIELD’s Joel Stoffer Shares If He’d Play Enoch Again, Reveals Character's Original Name (Exclusive)

✖

A fan-favorite Agents of SHIELD character for the last couple of seasons has been Enoch, the 32,000-year-old Chronicom played by Joel Stoffer. The current season of the show has seen Enoch joining the team on their time-traveling adventures, but he was sadly left behind in the 1930s and didn't meet up with his companions again until the 1970s. After being left behind, Enoch went to work for Koenig (Patton Oswalt) and spent the better part of the next 40 years serving drinks to SHIELD agents. This unlikely duo left us yearning for some Marvel One-Shots featuring the characters. "Those... would be beyond fun," Oswalt replied to the suggestion. During our recent interview with Stoffer, we asked him about the idea, and whether he'd step back into the role of Enoch if Marvel came knocking.

"A hundred percent. Yeah," Stoffer revealed. "Unless I'm already committed to something else, which at the moment I had something else coming up, but I don't think it would be a conflict. And absolutely would love that. Especially with Patton, what fun would that be? That guy, he's like one of the most spontaneous improvisational actors I've been around."

Stoffer also shared the story of reading the season five premiere script for the first time, and how it felt to discover he was kicking off the entire season. "It was, in fact, so exciting because I didn't even know that was my character," he explained. "I got the script emailed and I started reading it. I'm reading that opening sequence. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's one of my favorite, all-time songs. Whoever gets to play this, it's gonna be [a] sweet, cool opening to get to do.' And the character name at that time was Silas. So, Enoch, was originally gonna be called Silas, and then at some point after we shot it actually, they changed the name to Enoch because it just sounds better. It just worked better." He added, "There was a period while I was reading that scene where I did not know that was my character. And at some point, it kind of clicked like, 'Oh, that's me. I get to be this.' It was very exciting."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Joel Stoffer, which includes high praise of Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge (FitzSimmons), how he approached playing Enoch, and more. You can also watch the full interview in the video above.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.