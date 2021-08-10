Alex Cord, Airwolf Star, Dies At 88

✖

Airwolf star Alex Cord has passed away at 88. The actor co-starred on the hit series with Jan-Michael Vincent and Ernest Borgnine. Cord had a long career on both the small screen and in the movies. He worked for 20 years before Airwolf flew in and changed his perception among general audiences. During his time playing the Firm operative, he provided Michael-Vincent with some strange mission during the two years it aired on CBS. But, that was far from the only role Cord had. He also appeared in The Six Million Dollar Man, Gunsmoke, Mission Impossible, Police Story, Night Gallery, Route 66, and W.E.B on NBC. His publicist Linda McAlister confirmed his passing to Variety today.

Back in 2019, the actor sat down with Athol Daily News to talk about his career and the approach to remaking Stagecoach. A tall order in that the star would have to step into John Wayne’s shoes.

“At that point, I was an up and coming actor and I’d spent 10 years in the theater before I’d ever set foot in front of a camera,” Cord explained. “The producer, Marty Rackin, had seen me in a movie about drug addicts called ‘Synanon.’ Marty liked it and thought I’d done a good job. When he told me they wanted me I thought, ‘good God, to try and fill John Wayne’s boots?’ I loved the original – it’s a true classic.”

He added “When he came to me with the offer he was so proud, pointing out it was a great opportunity. I said, ‘but it’s John Wayne and a remake!’ He said ‘they’ve cast Bing Crosby and Ann-Margret – are you nuts? If you don’t take this part I will kill you!’ So I started to think more about it. And by God, I did it and had such a great time.

“I actually approached the role without any conscious thought of John Wayne or the original movie which I had only seen once. So as an actor, I viewed it as I would any other character.” Cord continued. “As I was writing the memoir, I remember thinking ‘am I making this up or did all this stuff really happen?’ Well, it happened, but it’s all been so extraordinary like the role on ‘Stagecoach.’ I’ve been blessed in my life in so many ways.”

Did you have a fond memory of Airwolf? Did you love his turn in Stagecoach? Let us know down below!