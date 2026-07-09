Alien: Earth Season 2 Finally Gets the Update Fans Wanted to Hear, And Adds 2 Game of Thrones Stars

The first season of FX’s Alien: Earth locked in a dedicated fanbase looking for a fresh take on the SF-horror franchise. The show delivered prestige-drama production standards and a cold, grounded aesthetic evocative of the first two Alien films, all in service of an excellent ensemble cast. Fans and critics both responded: the show picked up a Critic’s Choice Award nomination for best drama, plus acting accolades from the Saturn Awards, Independent Spirit, Fangoria, and more. Now, two standouts from the most successful fantasy drama of recent years are slated to join the cast, alongside one of the all-time greats of TV comedy.

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Alien: Earth fans’ first bit of good news came in April, when producers announced Peter Dinklage would co-star in Season 2. FX has now doubled down, bringing fellow Game of Thrones alums onboard. Dinklage’s former foil Jerome Flynn (aka Bronn of the Blackwater) and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Sam Spruell (aka Maekar Targaryen) will join the Season 2 cast alongside legendary comedienne Tracey Ullman, who is expected to play a rare dramatic role.

Alien: Earth Brought New Blood to the Franchise

The April announcement that Peter Dinklage would star in Season 2 of Alien: Earth showed fans the show would keep up the dedication to quality that made the first season a hit. As the Alien franchise’s first foray into sequential storytelling, bringing the Xenomorph to TV was a creative gamble that paid off in spades. The show dives into the worldbuilding the films hint at, depicting a dystopian Corporate Era where business conglomerates have split the Earth between them and are pushing into space. The Alien: Earth cast joined ComicBook for an in-depth team interview on the show’s production last year.

Details are thin on the ground. FX still hasn’t given Season 2 a definite release date (smart money’s on late 2027), and there has been minimal reporting on what roles the new cast members will play. The first season focused on a tight-knit emergency response team fighting at least as hard to survive the consequences of the show’s dystopian setting as its titular extraterrestrial threats. The addition of top-flight older actors to the Alien: Earth ensemble has encouraged speculation that Season 2 might feature a deeper dive into the boardrooms and mansions of the Corporate Era’s oligarchs.

All the new actors are drawing fan interest, but Dinklage and Ullman are particular surprises. Dinklage returned to TV in Dexter: Resurrection after a lengthy hiatus, and Ullman hasn’t worked in a major dramatic TV role since her turn as feminist Betty Friedan in 2020’s Mrs. America, also an FX project.

Prior to April’s announcement of Peter Dinklage joining the Alien: Earth cast, production had been so short of news that some fans started to worry. No one wanted to see a successful take on a beloved franchise pick up a contagious case of Netflix’s Season 2 problem. The new announcement has drawn new attention and reassured dedicated fans that the series still has a bright future. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!