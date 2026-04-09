2025’s Most Exciting Sci-fi Series Confirms a Game of Thrones Favorite for Season 2

FX’s Alien: Earth was easily one of the most exciting sci-fi series of 2025. The first television series in the Alien franchise, the series functions as a prequel of sorts to Ridley Scott’s 1979 film and offered a fresh and unique approach to the iconic Alien world. Fans were thrilled earlier this year when it was announced that the series would be coming back for a second season and now there’s even more to be excited about as a Game of Thrones star has been confirmed for the cast.

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According to Deadline, Peter Dinklage has been cast for the second season of Alien: Earth. At this time, no details of Dinklage’s character have been revealed, though the report indicates that he will be a series regular. Production on season 2 of the series is set to kick off this May with production taking place at London’s Pinewood Studios.

What Can Fans Expect From Season 2 of Alien: Earth?

While Dinklage’s role is still a mystery, fans have some general idea of what they can expect when Alien: Earth returns for its second season. In the first season of the series, a young hybrid woman named Wendy (Sidney Chandler) arrived on Earth, leading to a discovery of the biggest threat to the planet. Season two is likely to follow Wendy as she leads her group of hybrids as they deal with the arrival of Xenomorphs and other aliens following the collision of Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship and Prodigy City. We also know that Weyland-Yutani forces are on the way to Earth, which could end up being the avenue through which we get whoever Dinklage is playing.

What fans shouldn’t expect is a crossover between the Alien and Predator franchises in Alien: Earth. Last year, series creator Noah Hawley shot down the idea of a Predator showing up in season two of Alien: Earth, making it clear that he feels like Prey and Predator: Badlands filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is doing a great job with that specific franchise.

“No, not onto the show, I don’t think,” Hawley said at the time. “I think Dan Trachtenberg, who made Prey and has made the Badlands movie — you know, I loved Prey. I think he’s doing a great job with that franchise. He clearly has a plan there. I’ve met Dan once; we’re not kind of coordinating any of that stuff. So, it’s not really my plan to do it.”

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