All 12 Seasons of One of the Best Crime Dramas Ever Just Joined Prime Video

Prime Video subscribers looking for their next TV binge-watch can now kick back and relax with more than 200 episodes of one of the best crime dramas of all time. The Amazon streamer just stocked its catalog with a wave of new additions on January 1st. Along with can’t-miss movies like Final Destination: Bloodlines and several Mission Impossible films, the streamer added all 12 seasons of a hit network police procedural.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of January 1st, all 12 existing seasons of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Prime Video. The series was created by Dick Wolf as the second installment in NBC’s One Chicago franchise and centers around the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the city’s most formidable offenses – from drug trafficking to organized crime, high-profile murders, and more. The show joined Prime Video just months after its Season 13 fall finale in November and upcoming return on January 7th.

The One Chicago Franchise Is One of the Most Successful TV Franchises

Play video

The One Chicago franchise has dominated the TV landscape for more than a decade now, defining NBC’s primetime lineup ever since the launch of Chicago Fire in 2012. The franchise has since grown to include the spin-offs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, the three shows consistently pulling high ratings and earning spots as NBC’s most-watched scripted series, including those huge crossover viewership numbers, and also securing Wolf’s broader success. One of the driving forces in the franchise’s success is Chicago P.D., a series that has time and time again proven itself as a massively popular police procedural drama.

Holding an average 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Chicago P.D. is truly one of the better crime dramas. The series offers a darker and more intense look at police work compared to some other procedural dramas, and it embraces moral ambiguity, exploring the fine line between right and wrong in policing with Voight’s do-whatever-it-takes mentality and the morally gray nature of its characters. As the characters build bonds and rivalries and deal with personal struggles, that moral complexity brings much-needed emotional depth to the standard show’s crime-of-the-week plots and overarching storylines, making Chicago P.D. easy to get hooked on.

Where To Stream Chicago P.D. Season 13?

Chicago P.D. is currently in the middle of its 13th season, but only the currently existing and complete first 12 seasons are streaming on Prime Video. Since Season 13 is still airing, it will likely be a while before it joins the other episodes on Prime Video, if it ever does, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t watch it. New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC, with the first seven episodes of the season now available on the platform. Season 13 is set to return on January 7th, with new episodes dropping the next day on the NBCUniversal streamer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!