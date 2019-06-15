All That’s Kel Mitchell Helps the Jonas Brothers in New Good Burger Sketch

What year is it? Well, here in 2019, the new All That is getting ready to premiere, and Nickelodeon has uploaded a sketch from the upcoming show to YouTube where Kel Mitchell reprises his role as Good Burger’s Ed in order to help the Jonas Brothers. In it, Ed inadvertently helps the brothers discover their new sound.

The sketch, which you can watch above, will almost certainly air as part of the premiere of the new All That on Nickelodeon tonight at 8:30pm ET. The Jonas Brothers are set to appear on the episode to perform their hit song “Sucker.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new All That stars Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin, and Chinguun Sergelen. The show’s premiere will also feature original All That cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Josh Server in some classic roles. Mitchell and fellow former All That cast member Kenan Thompson also serve as executive producers on the new series along with Kevin Kay.

According to Variety, Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon and co-creator/executive producer of the original series, is excited about the potential careers another All That could launch.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” he shared back when the revival was announced in February. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world.”

The newly revived All That is set to premiere tonight, June 15th, at 8:30pm ET on Nickelodeon.