‘Hanna’ Trailer Reveals Episode 1 Premieres After the Super Bowl

If you’re looking for something to watch once the Super Bowl is over, Amazon has you covered. The trailer for their latest series, Hanna, reveals that the show’s first episode premieres after the game.

The series is an adaptation of the 2011 thriller, also named Hanna which follows Esme Creed-Miles as the titular character. Raised in total seclusion in remote Eastern European woods, Hanna has trained her entire life to fight people hunting her and her father, mercenary Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). When the pair are split upon being discovered by rogue CIA operative Marissa Wiegler (Mirelle Enos), Hanna’s skills are put to the test. The young girl embarks on a journey across Europe to not just reunite with her father but bring down those targeting them.

The series, which was written and produced by David Farr, who co-wrote the movie the show is based on, was given a straight-to-series order back in 2017. The eight-episode first season will officially debut on Amazon Prime in March, making the post-game availability of Hanna‘s first episode a sneak preview of sorts. According to Deadline, the episode will only be available for 24 hours after the game.

The trailer for Hanna marks the second time Amazon Prime Video has ventured into the world of Super Bowl advertising when it comes to the marketing of their original programs. Last year, a one-minute teaser for Jack Ryan aired immediately after the halftime show and got a huge response, something that Amazon Studios marketing head Mike Benson recently told Ad Age they hope pays off again.

“We’re competing for people’s time rather than with other services,” Benson said. “This is really a statement about Prime Video, about the quality of our production and the diversity of the content we have to offer. We’re not in the supermarket business for content.”

You can check out the trailer for Hanna above. The first episode will debut immediately following Super Bowl LIII on Amazon Prime Video.