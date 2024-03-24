Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2024

We're just a week away from April, and that means a lot of new movies and TV shows are about to make their way to Amazon's Prime Video. Amazon recently released the complete list of titles set to arrive on its streaming service throughout the course of April, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.

April will finally see the debut of Amazon's long-awaited adaptation of the popular Fallout video game series. The live-action TV show, from Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, is set to premiere on April 11th, releasing the entire first season at once.

Prime Video is also set to get the full runs of some other popular TV shows in April. At the start of the month, the streamer will add every season of hit shows House and Eureka.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's April additions below!