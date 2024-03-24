Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2024
Amazon's highly anticipated Fallout series debuts in April.
We're just a week away from April, and that means a lot of new movies and TV shows are about to make their way to Amazon's Prime Video. Amazon recently released the complete list of titles set to arrive on its streaming service throughout the course of April, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.
April will finally see the debut of Amazon's long-awaited adaptation of the popular Fallout video game series. The live-action TV show, from Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, is set to premiere on April 11th, releasing the entire first season at once.
Prime Video is also set to get the full runs of some other popular TV shows in April. At the start of the month, the streamer will add every season of hit shows House and Eureka.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's April additions below!
April 1st
Age Of Adaline
Airplane II: The Sequel
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Blockers
Boomerang
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Chinatown
Cloverfield
Disturbia
El Dorado
Fighting with My Family
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heist
Henry Fool
Hotel for Dogs
Inside Job (2010)
It's Complicated
Jarhead
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Lone Survivor
Lords Of Dogtown
Macgruber
Memoirs Of A Geisha
Mimic
Money Monster
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Neighbors
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Out of Sight
Red Eye
Richard Jewell
Rosemary's Baby
Saturday Night Fever
Snatch
The Adventures of Tintin
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Front Page
The Heartbreak Kid
The House Bunny
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Notebook
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Stepford Wives
The Sweetest Thing
The Truth About Charlie
The Way Back
The Young Messiah
Titanic
To Catch a Thief
To Write Love On Her Arms
Top Gun
Total Recall
Wayne's World
We Own The Night
We Were Soldiers
When The Game Stands Tall
White Noise
Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2
Eureka S1-S5
House S1-S8
April 29th
The Holdoversprev