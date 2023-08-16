American Horror Stories Season 3 Becomes Four-Episode Huluween Event

FX and Hulu recently began promoting the upcoming 12th season of the hit series American Horror Story and fans are ready to get their scare on. From everything we've seen in the first teaser, American Horror Story: Delicate will be unlike anything we've seen in the franchise, and that is due to them adapting a novel this time. There's also the upcoming third season of American Horror Stories, and things have been pretty quiet. That is until now. Hulu has officially announced that American Horror Stories Season 3 will become a four-episode Huluween event and will debut on October 26th.

You can check out the announcement below.

Dark, twisted tales are coming with a four-episode Huluween event from FX’s American Horror Stories. Premiering Thursday, October 26. Exclusively on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/2rA2X5qaf0 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 16, 2023

What is American Horror Stories About?

Here's how FX AND Hulu describe the series: "American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by 20th Television."

American Horror Story: Delicate Gets Released Next

It was revealed just yesterday that American Horror Story Season 12, aka American Horror Story: Delicate, will be released on September 20th, and it came along with some cool new posters. The series will star many familiar faces, but Zachary Quinto is returning to the series after a long hiatus. In a recent interview, Quinto discussed his appearance and even revealed that he met Kim Kardashian while on set.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto revealed. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

Hulu will begin streaming American Horror Stories Season 3 during their annual "Huluween" event on October 26th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the series as we learn it?

What do you think about the news? Are you excited to watch American Horror Stories Season 3 when it arrives on the streaming service? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!