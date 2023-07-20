First American Horror Story Season 12 Teaser Released

American Horror Story has been a staple in pop culture for the past twelve seasons of the series and has had several spinoffs released. The series is known for its wild takes on horror and has been one of the first to successfully do that. The upcoming twelfth season of American Horror Story will be titled American Horror Story: Delicate and is the first season of the series to be based on a novel. American Horror Story: Delicate is based on Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine and follows Alana Scott, an actress who believes someone is trying to prevent her from conceiving a child. FX has finally revealed the first teaser trailer for their highly anticipated twelfth season of American Horror Story Season 12, and it gives fans their first look at what's to come. In the new teaser, we also get our first look at Kim Kardashian, who was cast in the series last year.

You can check out the teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate below.

Kim Kardashian Got an Acting Coach to Prep for American Horror Story: Delicate Role

While walking the red carpet of the Met Gala earlier this year, Kardashian said that she took acting lessons to help her prepare for her upcoming American Horror Story role. Kardashian revealed that she was having a good time stepping outside of her comfort zone by signing up for the series.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian revealed. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When Kardashian was asked specifically about acting lessons, she confirmed that she was in fact taking them.

"I am, of course," she said. "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

American Horror Story: Delicate is expected to be released sometime later this year, but no official release date has been released by the people behind the series as yet. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on American Horror Story: Delicate as we learn them!

