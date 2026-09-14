American Horror Story Confirms Thirteen Episodes to Re-Watch Before Season 13 (And It Skips Whole Seasons)

American Horror Story Season 13 is almost upon us, and it will be the biggest season yet of Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking horror anthology series. As the first trailer for ASH: 13 reveals, the show is bringing back several major characters and lore from past seasons for a major crossover event. Needless to say, Season 13 will require some “homework” to know all the characters and lore, which even diehard fans may struggle to remember, since it spans 15 years of show content.

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To help prepare viewers for Season 13, American Horror Story has released a rewatch list to help fans take the shortest possible route to knowing what they need to know. What’s surprising about it is that there are entire portions of the series that are not listed as essential viewing.

American Horror Story: Every Episode You Need to Rewatch Before Season 13

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As you can see HERE, American Horror Story posted a slideshow featuring poster-style images of each episode you should revisit (13 in total). If you want the list broken down to a quick read, we have that for you below:

“Pilot” – Murder House Episode 1

“Spooky Little Girl” – Murder House Episode 9

“After Birth” – Murder House Episode 12

“Go to Hell” – Coven Episode 12

“The Seven Wonders” – Coven Episode 13

“Edward Mordrake” – Freak Show Episodes 3 & 4

“Devil’s Night” – Hotel Episode 4

“Charles (Manson) In Charge – Cult Episode 10

“The End” – Apocalypse Episode 1

“Return to Murder House” – Apocalypse Episode 6

“Fire and Reign” – Apocalypse Episode 9

“Apocalypse Then” – Apocalypse Episode 10

The previous installments that don’t seem to be mixed in with Season 13’s crossover story are Asylum (Season 2) and Roanoke (Season 6). Neither are 1984, Double Feature, NYC, and Delicate, which are all seasons that came after the previous American Horror Story crossover event, Apocalypse (Season 8).

While the exact threat isn’t clear yet, the trailer for American Horror Story Season 13 and the rewatch list make it clear that this new story will be picking up threads from Apocalypse. That crossover story (between Murder House, Coven, and a bit of Hotel) featured time-travel mechanics to prevent the antichrist, Michael Langdon, from destroying the Earth. However, the epilogue of Apocalypse teased that with a new timeline, a new antichrist candidate, Devan Campbell, was born, who was quickly embraced by the Church of Satan and its leader, Anton LaVey.

Unlike past seasons of the show, American Horror Story Season 13 will be released in a batch episode format of three episodes, three episodes, and two episodes, which will give fans plenty to talk about each week as Halloween approaches. It will air on FX and stream on Hulu.