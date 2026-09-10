15 Years of Lore Combines Into Terrifying New TV Season – Watch the American Horror Story: 13 Trailer

It’s no secret that the upcoming thirteenth season of American Horror Story will be a bigger crossover than any other narrative told across Ryan Murphy’s terrifying FX series. Previously, it was confirmed that the massive ensemble cast is not only bringing back almost every notable actor that has ever appeared on the show, but that they’ll also be playing almost every character they’ve ever starred as when they make their return. Among them is Jessica Lange, who hasn’t appeared in an episode of the series since 2018, but will appear as all four of the characters that she previously embodied.

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After a slew of teasers, proper footage from American Horror Story: 13 has finally arrived from FX with the full trailer for the new season. As expected, it immediately puts the crossover element of the series front and center, with one of the first shots being Evan Peters’ serial killer character James March from AHS: Hotel making a bold proclamation, “It’s witch hunting season.” From there, the trailer teases how all of these characters and stories will be combined once again, in addition to making sure to spotlight Lange’s return. Check it out for yourself below!

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American Horror Story: 13 Trailer Reveals How Every Season Crosses Over

As noted, the trailer for American Horror Story: 13 makes at least one piece of the big crossover puzzle clear: a threat to the coven is happening. The footage seems to imply that a serial killer, or perhaps the entire flock of serial killers that are stuck in the Hotel Cortez, is after the witches. Maybe to steal their powers, maybe because some unlucky 13 spell will render them powerless; who can say at this point. To that end, though, the series is putting a lot of focus on the characters from AHS: Coven, but they’re far from the only ones to appear.

At one point, Lange appears as her original American Horror Story character, Constance Langdon, making a comment that “A mother has so few chances to bring her brood together,” and appearing in a scene with several of the other ghosts from Murder House. Even more distinct than that, though, is a scene that seems to indicate that the characters from AHS: Cult will have a major place, not only appearing together but sharing the screen with John Waters as an all-new character.

One of the most unique character returns that is seen in the footage, though, is John Carroll Lynch as Twisty the Clown. Though he only appears on screen briefly, it almost seems like he’s trapped in some kind of arena, either facing off against what looks like other (less evil) clowns or simply terrorizing victims for someone’s entertainment. In any event, that’s the one piece of the crossover that seems the most confusing, but that it’s there at all is a testament to how the team is doing their best to work every corner of AHS lore into the picture.

American Horror Story: 13 will premiere on FX Networks and Hulu on Thursday, September 24, with a three-episode premiere, followed by three more the week after, and then two per week until October 29. Though this may sound like a huge amount of AHS to consume every week, the team has confirmed that every episode of the new season is a half-hour episode, not a full hour.