American Horror Story: Apocalypse Is Leaving Netflix

FX's long-running American Horror Story has become a fall staple for cable TV fans, with each season providing a brand new story for viewers to enjoy. It has also been a solid hit on Netflix over the years, where audiences have been binging full seasons at a time, getting entire stories in a couple of sittings. However, the future of American Horror Story on Netflix has been in question recently, as Hulu has emerged as the main creative partner to FX. Nearly every FX show is streaming on Hulu. At the moment, American Horror Story is still available on Netflix, but that's going to be changing soon.

The eighth season of Ryan Murphy's series, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, is set to leave Netflix later this month. The AHS season wasn't included as a part of Netflix's September newsletter, but a quick message on the site itself breaks the news to fans. If you click to play an episode from Apocalypse, a note will appear in the top left corner of your screen that says "This season is available until September 24th."

It's important to note that this message specifically mentions Season 8 leaving Netflix, as opposed to the entire series. If you play an episode from any other season, you won't get the message on your screen. This means that the first seven seasons of the series will remain on Netflix, at least for now.

With the ongoing partnership between Hulu and FX, both of which are owned by Disney, it's likely that all of the network's content will eventually end up on the streaming service. Sons of Anarchy, for example, was a mainstay on Netflix for quite a long time, but is now available exclusively on Hulu.

All seasons of American Horror Story are currently streaming on Hulu, including last year's AHS: 1984, which isn't available on Netflix. With Apocalypse soon joining its successor as a Hulu exclusive, it seems as though the exodus from Netflix will be a slow one. This also means that future seasons of AHS will be going directly to Hulu. The series has been renewed through Season 13.

