American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed





American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.

The confirmed cast of American Horror Story: New York City includes series veterans like Billie Lour, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patty LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Denis O'Hare, alongside newcomers like Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf) and Joe Mantello (Hollywood). Story details are (as ever) being kept secret. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt and Our Lady J serve as executive producers on American Horror Story: NYC.

(Photo: FX)

(Photo: FX)

FX chairman John Landgraf has revealed that NYC won't be Season 10 which was split into two stories — "Red Tide" and "Death Valley. AHS Season 11 will be a single story that takes place across different timelines – a seemingly ambitious way to track the changes of New York City and its culture.

"What I can tell you is that the concept of Season 11 is one story," Landgraf said. "It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories. I think it was really good," he said. "I liked the two shorter stories format [of Season 10]. But I actually really like this idea, too. I think it's really cool."

American Horror Story first debuted in 2011 and has been renewed through at least Season 13. A weekly anthology spinoff series, American Horror Stories, now has two seasons streaming on Hulu. Ryan Murphy's Jeffrey Dahmer docu-series Monster starring Evan Peters (AHS) is streaming on Netflix.

