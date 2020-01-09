American Horror Story Renewed for Three More Seasons

The world of American Horror Story isn’t coming to a close any time soon. The FX anthology series had already been renewed through its 10th season, which will air later this year, but the network clearly sees more life in the Ryan Murphy creation. On Thursday, FX announced that American Horror Story was going to be sticking around for three more years AFTER the completion of Season 10. Seasons 11, 12, and 13 have all been greenlit and will arrive over the course of the next few years.

Of course, as is standard for the Murphy franchise, the themes of these new seasons are totally unknown. The creator/producer likes to keep the titles and plots of each season under wraps until the months ahead of their premieres.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

There’s no telling what stories or genres Murphy and his team will choose to explore in the upcoming seasons of the show. The first nine seasons have dealt with all kinds of different time periods and horror tropes. The most recent season, AHS: 1984, was modeled after the popular slasher films of the 1980s, taking place at a summer camp with a terrifying past.

What we can assume, however, is that we will see plenty of familiar faces in the upcoming AHS installments. Actors like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, and many others have appeared in several seasons to this point, and most of them will probably show up again.

Where do you think American Horror Story will go in the future seasons of the show? Do you have any predictions for Season 10 later this year? Let us know in the comments!