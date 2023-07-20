American Horror Story: First Looks at Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts in Season 12 Released

American Horror Story Season 12 has dropped its first-look posters, featuring both Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts!

(Photo: FX Networks)

(Photo: FX Networks)

Titled "American Horror Story: Delicate" this first batch of promo images look like something out of FX's Nip/Tuck in its wildest heyday. Obviously, Kardashian, Delevingne and Roberts are three high-profile celebrities both on and off-screen, which makes it even more conspicuous that AHS creator Ryan Murphy included them as headliners of this twelfth installment of the horror-drama anthology.

As always, there is the utmost secrecy surrounding American Horror Story Season 12. "Delicate" will deviate from previous seasons of the series by being a loose adaptation of outside source material – namely, Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition, which is set to be released on August 1st. Delicate Condition's synopsis describes the story as "a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story) is serving as showrunner on American Horror Story: Delicate. In addition to Kardashian, Roberts and Delevingne, American Horror Story: Delicate will also feature Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Matt Czuchry, with one of the show's original stars, Zachary Quinto, also confirming his return, while also hyping Kardashian taking on the lead role for the season:

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her [Kim Kardashian]," Quinto told PEOPLE. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

(Photo: FX Networks)

This promo photo of Kim K in American Horror Story: Delicate certainly seems to echo part of the premise for the Delicate Condition novel about the mother trying to protect her pregnancy and/or child – or, based on the matching looks, Murphy could be flipping the story into something more of a sinister tale of motherhood. You never do know with AHS...

Will American Horror Story Season 12 Be Affected By The Writer's Strike?

(Photo: FX)

It looks like American Horror Story: Delicate got done with production before the WGA and SAG strikes both brought Hollywood productions to a grinding halt. A 2023 premiere date is still expected.