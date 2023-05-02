American Horror Story's Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Working with Acting Coach to Prep for Series

Last month, it was announced that Kim Kardashian was confirmed to be joining the cast of American Horror Story Season 12 and now, Kardashian is opening up about her role, revealing to Variety that not only does she start filming later this month, but she's been taking acting lessons to prepare.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of the month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian said. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When asked on the Met Gala red carpet if she was taking acting lessons, Kardashian said that she was.

"I am, of course," she said. "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Season 12 of American Horror Story has reportedly been subtitled Delicate and is said to be inspired by Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition, which will be released in August. The novel is described as being "a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens." In addition to Kardashian, the season is set to star Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Matt Czuchry.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy detailed earlier this month. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

American Horror Story Season 12 does not yet have a release date but is expected to debut this fall. The season reportedly enters production this summer.