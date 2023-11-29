American Sports Story Adds Star Wars: The Mandalorian Alum

Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story has added another member to its cast. According to Deadline, Star Wars: The Mandalorian alum Jake Cannavale has been cast in a recurring role as Aaron Hernandez' love interest. The series previously announced that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Josh Andrés Rivera will play Aaron Hernandez. The series, the latest anthology series from Murphy — previous series include American Horror Story and American Crime Story — will focus on former New England Patriots player Hernandez and stems from the Wondery podcast Gladiator: Hernandez and Football Inc. In addition to Cannavale and Rivera, American Sports Story will also star Tony Yazbeck, Lindsay Mendez, and Patrick Schwarzenegger with the latter playing former NFL star Tim Tebow. It was also announced on Tuesday that Catfish Jean had been cast as Ernest "Bo" Wallace, in the series.

Here's how American Sports Story is described: "It will examine the 'rise and fall' of Hernandez, including looking into his identity, his family, his career, his death, and his legacy. Hernandez was a tight end for the New England Patriots of the NFL before he was convicted for murder. He ultimately took his own life in prison in 2017." The series will be executive produced and written by Stu Zicherman with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson also executive producing alongside Martin Woodall, Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy of Wondery, and The Boston Globe's Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello.

