When Will American Horror Story: Delicate Return?

American Horror Story: Delicate Part One aired its finale on Wednesday night, leaving fans of the twelfth season of the long-running horror anthology series on a bit of a cliffhanger with things getting creepier for Anna (Emma Roberts) as her pregnancy progresses along with a chilling twist when she wakes up disoriented in her own bed the morning after the Golden Globes — and after telling her best friend and publicist Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) that she wants an Oscar as much as a baby — to the news that her rival Babette has been horribly decapitated in a car accident. It's a disturbing place to end things — and fans may have to wait awhile to find out what's next.

American Horror Story: Delicate does not yet have a premiere date for Part Two, though the second half of the season is tentatively expected to arrive sometime in 2024. While this is disappointing for fans, there is a reason for the delay. Production on Delicate was halted earlier this year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and was not completed. With SAG-AFTRA still on strike, the season remains unfinished and it's unclear when things will resume. It's even possible that the wait for Part Two could go longer than just a few months, depending on when the ongoing strike resolves.

American Horror Story Has Already Been Renewed for Season 13

While there is a delay in the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, the series has already been renewed for Season 13. Back in 2020, FX renewed the horror anthology through to Season 13 which means that even with this delay, there is still at least one more season of the series to come.

American Horror Stories Returns For Huluween

On October 26th, American Horror Stories returns for its third season, debuting as a four-episode Huluween event on Hulu. Here's how FX AND Hulu describe the series: "American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by 20th Television."

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate "after multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.