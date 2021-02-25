Animaniacs Renewed Ahead of Season 2 Premiere on Hulu

✖

Get ready to feel zany to the max, because Hulu's revival of the Animaniacs is officially coming back for more episodes. Hulu announced the news on Thursday as part of their presentation at the Television Critics Association virtual event, revealing that the new take on the beloved animated series has been renewed for a third ten-episode season. Season 2 of Animaniacs, which had already been previously greenlit, is set to debut later this year. Hulu also revealed that the first season of the revival, which made its debut last fall, had the most social media mentions of any of the streaming service's original programming over its opening weekend.

After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot are fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain who will also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to extend the legacy of the iconic, family-friendly animated series. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also serving as executive producers. Wellesley Wild serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

"I'm the cynic of the group," The Brain voice actor Maurice LaMarche told ComicBook.com of the revival late last year. "I always said if they bring it back, they'll do a bunch of celebrity stunt casting. Peter Dinklage will play the Brain, Russell Brand will play Pinky. It renewed my faith in humanity, and certainly in Steven Spielberg, which I never lost of course, but Steven pitched the show, saying nobody else can play the characters except for our original voices."

"Anytime you have the king of Hollywood going to bat for you? I mean, come on!" Pinky and Yakko voice actor Rob Paulsen chimed in. "But no, I think we had so many well meaning fans who would give us this wonderful compliment about how 'You should come back, you should come back.' [We said], respectfully, that's not our call. That's not our 20 or 50 million bucks. But when the right guy -- namely Mr. Spielberg -- says yeah, I think we've got to do this, Sam Register made it happen, the Warner Bros. animation chief, and obviously Hulu. And moreover, Mr. Spielberg was so integral to the process. He went to every pitch. This wasn't just like, 'Yeah, let's make a cartoon.' He went to every pitch, made sure the folks at Hulu, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon, knew that Steven Spielberg was on board, and here we are."

