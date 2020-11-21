Animaniacs Fans Are Loving Hulu's Reboot
After years of development, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back. Still produced by Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment, the Warner kids have now found their way to Hulu, where the highly anticipated reboot launched on Friday. Throughout the day, fans of the cult '90s hit have had their chance to binge through it and so far, the masses appear to be loving it. The show itself is trending on Twitter, and it's performing admirably on Rotten Tomatoes, both in the critics-based Tomatometer (84-percent) and then the Audience Score (93-percent).
Better yet, the entire voice cast was able to return to the reboot, including Yakko and Pinky's Rob Paulsen.
"You know, I never had any hesitation obviously because again, I'm just an actor and there are a zillion of us out here," Paulsen told us of reprising his roles earlier this month. "I don't want to say l was lucky because I'm one of those people who believes that luck is when opportunity meets preparation and I worked really hard to put myself in a position in 19, when the hell was it? In 1993 or so when Animaniacs was cast. I had worked really hard to get to the point where I put myself in a position to get lucky. I was ready. It was my pitch, I killed it just like the other and I knew that it was, if Ninja Turtles had changed my career trajectory because I was involved in a bonafide iconic hit, then Animaniacs changed my life and that is God's truth."
A Good Start
Watching the first episode of the Animaniacs reboot and it's already getting some pretty big laughs out of me, a good start!— Saberspark (@Saberspark) November 20, 2020
Best Reboot Ever
I’m just gonna say, the #Animaniacs reboot is the best reboot I’ve ever seen, it features the original voice cast, references the 1993-1998 original show, the slapstick jokes are amazing, original characters returning, the songs and music, the written.
The best reboot of 2020. pic.twitter.com/NI3MQ8LoeK— Paul Robertson (2005) (@2005Robertson) November 20, 2020
Doughnuts
EVERYONE SHUT UP AND LOOK AT HOW CUTE #WAKKO IS IN THIS SCENE!!! I LOVE HIM!!! 🥺🥺🥺 #Animaniacs pic.twitter.com/wEtryMxS7h— Zeemy 💖💜💙 (@ZeemyOnline) November 21, 2020
NSFW
Already so on brand#Animaniacs pic.twitter.com/Din0gjUy88— Megan Hash stands in solidarity with protesters (@and_meggy) November 20, 2020
Give Us Plushies
I NEED THOSE PLUSHIES TO BE REAL!!!! #Animaniacs pic.twitter.com/FsQrag8OFf— Zeemy 💖💜💙 (@ZeemyOnline) November 20, 2020
Party
Nobody:
People watching #Animaniacs tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/s5kwOgxLVN— CartoonFan18 (@CartoonFan18) November 20, 2020
In Love
Watched two episodes of the new Animaniacs and I'm in love. 😍— 🍂 Autumn Man Spiff 🍂 (@Space_Man_Spiff) November 21, 2020
Hulu's Animaniacs reboot is now streaming.
What have you thought of the relaunch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!