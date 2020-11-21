Animaniacs Fans Are Loving Hulu's Reboot

After years of development, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back. Still produced by Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment, the Warner kids have now found their way to Hulu, where the highly anticipated reboot launched on Friday. Throughout the day, fans of the cult '90s hit have had their chance to binge through it and so far, the masses appear to be loving it. The show itself is trending on Twitter, and it's performing admirably on Rotten Tomatoes, both in the critics-based Tomatometer (84-percent) and then the Audience Score (93-percent).

Better yet, the entire voice cast was able to return to the reboot, including Yakko and Pinky's Rob Paulsen.

"You know, I never had any hesitation obviously because again, I'm just an actor and there are a zillion of us out here," Paulsen told us of reprising his roles earlier this month. "I don't want to say l was lucky because I'm one of those people who believes that luck is when opportunity meets preparation and I worked really hard to put myself in a position in 19, when the hell was it? In 1993 or so when Animaniacs was cast. I had worked really hard to get to the point where I put myself in a position to get lucky. I was ready. It was my pitch, I killed it just like the other and I knew that it was, if Ninja Turtles had changed my career trajectory because I was involved in a bonafide iconic hit, then Animaniacs changed my life and that is God's truth."

