Anna Paquin Reacts to True Blood Reboot Reports: "Well, This Is the First I'm Hearing About It"

We're living in the age of television reboots and while some shows have waited nearly 20 years to return to the small screen, others are coming back much sooner than expected. It was reported yesterday that HBO is in the early stages of rebooting True Blood, the vampire drama based on Charlaine Harris' The Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, which ran from 2008 to 2014. When the news broke, many fans expressed their disinterest in the idea, and a new update might not help matters. True Blood's Anna Paquin (Sookie Stackhouse) took to Twitter yesterday to reveal she had no idea they were planning to reboot the show.

"Well, this is the first I'm hearing about this," Paquin quote-tweeted an article about the reboot. One fan replied, "you can tell she mad, go off queen," but Paquin shut down that theory. "Not mad, just answering the question that has inundated my feed. xo," Paquin replied. Denis O'Hare, who played Russell Edgington in the series' third and fifth seasons, replied to Paquin, saying, "Me too..." You can check out the tweets below:

Me too... — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) December 10, 2020

Not mad, just answering the question that has inundated my feed. xo https://t.co/nCfMWerB1D — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) December 9, 2020

Paquin was not the only person caught off guard by the news. Harris also took to Twitter to post about the reboot, and the author's response definitely makes it seem as though she was also in the dark. "To my amazement, Variety has announced that a reboot of 'True Blood' is in early stages of development at HBO. That's absolutely all I know," Harris wrote. The tweet was reposted by Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll, who played Jessica on True Blood.

According to the original report by Variety, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will serve as the reboot's executive producer. The original show's creator, Alan Ball, is also said to be coming on as a producer.

Led by Oscar-winner Paquin as main character Sookie Stackhouse, True Blood introduced fans to the likes of Woll, Alexander Skarsgård (The Stand), Ryan Kwanten (Sacred Lies), Kristin Bauer van Straten (Sacred Lies), Carrie Preston (Claws), Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), and Joe Manganiello (Justice League). Tragically, series fan-favorite Nelsan Ellis (who played Sookie's friend/line cook Lafayette Reynolds) passed away in 2017 due to heart failure.

