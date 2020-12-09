True Blood Fans Are Furious After News of HBO Reboot Revealed
Earlier today came the surprise news that HBO is going back to the bayou and are developing a reboot of their popular TV series True Blood. Reports surfaced that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce the series which also has AMC's NOS4A2 creator Jami O'Brien set to write the script for the pilot and series creator Alan Ball having a hand in it in some form. The biggest surprise of this news though for fans of the series is that it's only been six years since True Blood wrapped up, with many asking has it even been long enough for a reboot to happen?
It didn't take long for fans of the show, the books of Charlaine Harris, and even other paranormal romances to raise their eyebrows and write it off before it's even been shot. Many fans noted that the short time between the series finale and a new reboot is too short for them, while others said their viewership will only happen if certain characters are guaranteed to appear. Others noted that without the participation of the late Nelsan Ellis (who played the sassy line cook Lafayette Reynolds and died in 2017) it may not be a road worth walking down.
We've collected some of the many, many reactions to the True Blood news below which you can read!
idk about this!
prevnext
They Rebooting #TrueBlood!?! 😩🔥 ummm idk about this! pic.twitter.com/BaMeK6diP9— Poppyseed Jr (@hausofkingz) December 9, 2020
no one can come up with new ideas?
prevnext
why are they rebooting all old shows/movies recently? no one can come up with new ideas?— paige ||-// (@thepaigeyg4) December 9, 2020
theyre rebooting all gossip girl, icarly, raven, boy meets world, the craft and now true blood?
ArthurFist.gif
prevnext
The true blood announcement earlier really got me pic.twitter.com/Ek5m6bSssV— mackenzie 🌱 (@unnecessaralarm) December 9, 2020
What else is there to the story?
prevnext
True blood reboot? What’s else is there to the story ?— Yehlani Rose Stan Account (@_HolySmokes) December 9, 2020
This will be even worse than the last show
prevnext
True blood reboot from riverdale creator...
This will be even worse than the last show and that turned into a parody https://t.co/dXh3AMDqUV— ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) December 9, 2020
please leave it alone.
prevnext
ALSO i can’t believe HBO is gonna let RAS destroy true blood. please leave it alone.— Katt (@hauntedvaginas) December 9, 2020
No one asked for this
prevnext
Dear #hbomax we DO NOT need a True Blood Reboot! No one asked for this, it was fine as it was, especially with the late Nelson Ellis. ESPECIALLY when you can tap into L.A. Banks Vampire Series! pic.twitter.com/j3g44EHThI— Kai "Seasoning yo' stories" Leakes , MA✨🙅🏾 (@KaiLeakes) December 9, 2020
I will not watch
prevnext
Okay. But I will not watch the True Blood reboot if Eric and Pam aren't back.— Danielle DelRosso (@DaniDelRosso) December 9, 2020
You can't just make something new?
prevnext
@HBO Seriously? You can't just make something new? A True Blood reboot??? There are NO OTHER Urban Fantasy series you could develop? Not interested in taking risks or giving ppl original entertainment? WTF.#HBO #TrueBlood pic.twitter.com/s7S84Nwqlw— Too Many Tabs (@SabraKay3) December 9, 2020
no thanks, I hate it
prev
True Blood is supposedly getting a reboot??
WHY???
That cast was perfect the first time and should be left alone.
So, no thanks, I hate it. pic.twitter.com/BrImOJGQK8— 🍂WildFoxChild🍂💙breathe💙 (@beccapeaceyo) December 9, 2020