True Blood Fans Are Furious After News of HBO Reboot Revealed

Earlier today came the surprise news that HBO is going back to the bayou and are developing a reboot of their popular TV series True Blood. Reports surfaced that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce the series which also has AMC's NOS4A2 creator Jami O'Brien set to write the script for the pilot and series creator Alan Ball having a hand in it in some form. The biggest surprise of this news though for fans of the series is that it's only been six years since True Blood wrapped up, with many asking has it even been long enough for a reboot to happen?

It didn't take long for fans of the show, the books of Charlaine Harris, and even other paranormal romances to raise their eyebrows and write it off before it's even been shot. Many fans noted that the short time between the series finale and a new reboot is too short for them, while others said their viewership will only happen if certain characters are guaranteed to appear. Others noted that without the participation of the late Nelsan Ellis (who played the sassy line cook Lafayette Reynolds and died in 2017) it may not be a road worth walking down.

We've collected some of the many, many reactions to the True Blood news below which you can read!