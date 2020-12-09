True Blood Reboot Reportedly In The Works At HBO

A True Blood reboot is reportedly in the works at HBO, with Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set as executive producer. Aguirre-Sacasa will reportedly unite with AMC's NOS4A2 creator Jami O'Brien to write the True Blood reboot pilot. O'Brien is also set to executive produce the new series. Most notably: original True Blood creator Alan Ball is said to also be coming back for the reboot series, in the guise of executive producer. Ball served as showrunner for five of True Blood's seven seasons, which ran from 2008 - 2014, and became one of HBO's biggest hit shows in terms of fan enthusiasm and merchandising.

If you didn't watch the original series, here's what True Blood is all about:

Set in modern times, vampires roam the Earth and are humans' mortal enemies. However, a substitute has been found for human blood, a substitute that vampires can consume with the same effect as human blood. This is True Blood. Now humans and vampires can co-exist in harmony, and even form relationships. But there will always be rogue elements on both sides ready to exploit the uneasy truce.

Of course, that synopsis doesn't do justice to what really made the series an appealing hit with fans. True Blood was soap-opera drama set against a horror mythology backdrop, with some of the highest sex-appeal that premium cable TV could offer. In fact, before the debates about how much skin was being shown on Game of Thrones, True Blood's stars were going in the buff so often that clothing seemed like a recurring guest-star on the show, rather and a main character. The hookups between the various human/creature characters fueled so much of the word-of-mouth chatter that helped propel the show as a pop-culture fixation; it'll be interesting to see if the reboot takes that some steamy-soap approach, or something more subversive to the mythology, like Riverdale.

The original True Blood launched and/or propelled the careers of a quite a few actors who are now much more famous. Led by Oscar-winner Anna Paquin as main character Sookie Stackhouse, True Blood introduced fans to the likes of Alexander Skarsgård (The Stand), Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil), Ryan Kwanten (Sacred Lies), Kristin Bauer van Straten (Sacred Lies), Carrie Preston (Claws), Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), and Joe Manganiello (Justice League). Tragically, series fan-favorite Nelsan Ellis (who played Sookie's friend/line cook Lafayette Reynolds) passed away in 2017 due to heart failure. However, any of the aforementioned cast members would be welcomed by fans with open arms, in the rebooted series.

No word yet on when HBO is looking to premiere this True Blood reboot.

Source: TV Line