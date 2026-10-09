Another Stargate TV Reboot Confirmed at Amazon MGM With Marvel Favorite Bringing It to Life

Ever since Amazon absorbed MGM and gained the rights to its many franchises, there’s been one that they’ve clearly wanted to get off the ground: Stargate. With a movie, five shows, and countless other media tie-ins to the lore, it’s a series that was ripe with potential for a new story in the modern era. On top of that, the Prime Video audience is clearly eager to see more genre tales unfold. Last year, word came that a new series from Martin Gero was in development, having previously had experience with Stargate himself. This summer, though, Prime Video confirmed this version of the series had been scrapped, and they were starting over.

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Now, it seems like Prime Video has found the direction they want to go in. According to a new report from Variety, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has been tapped to develop a new take on Stargate as a TV series for Amazon MGM Studios. Further details on the project weren’t confirmed, only that a writers’ room is “expected to open” soon and that Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce. Though a surprising announcement, this could very well be what gives Stargate new life, and for the exact reason fans might think.

WandaVision Creator Attached to New Stargate

When Martin Gero, previously a writer on Stargate SG-1 and Stargate: Atlantis, was first attached to a revival of Stargate, he released a statement about how seriously he took the job and the plans he had for the franchise. More importantly, though, Gero noted that his new series was being created with all the fans that have kept the torch lit for the series across the years. In the end, it appeared that this is what led to the show being scrapped by Amazon, with reports indicating that “Gero’s take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase.”

That said, Jac Schaeffer getting the nod to develop a new take on Stargate almost certainly indicates that her take on Stargate might be taking the franchise in a slightly broader direction. With more than 360 episodes across its various shows produced over the years, Stargate has a dense lore on top of being a niche property anyway. If we know anything about Schaeffer’s other TV work, it seems likely that she’ll be able to find a way into the series that not only tells a story newcomers can fully enjoy but one that pulls from threads across the entire series. She already pulled this magic trick off with WandaVision, delivering the MCU’s first TV show and setting the bar almost too high for all the ones that followed.

After WandaVision, Schaeffer returned to Marvel with Agatha All Along, a series that proved a supporting character from the original series could fully carry her own story, delivering yet another story that was newcomer-friendly but built on a firm foundation. All that in mind, and knowing that between those two shows they racked up twenty-six total Emmy nominations, it’s really easy to see why Amazon MGM would bring her into the fold for a big franchise like Stargate. Not only has Schaeffer already proven that she can balance franchise lore with new stories, but she knows how to make the audience pay attention to the storytelling too.

What do you think? Is a new voice in the Stargate franchise the right move to get the series back off the ground? Or is this series doomed to not move forward? Sound off in the comments below.