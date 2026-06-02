Amazon Cancels New Stargate Series (And the Reason Will Make Fans Furious)

Amazon has canceled the new Stargate TV series it had in development, and the reported reason why is not going to make longtime fans of the series happy. The new Stargate series was being developed by Stargate SG-1 and Stargate: Atlantis writer Martin Gero, who was set to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the new series.

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Initial reports claim that the cancellation was done because “Amazon execs were concerned that Gero’s take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase.” That’s a line that will not please the longtime fans of Stargate, who thought they were about to get a new installment of their favorite sci-fi/fantasy series, after a long absence on TV.

What Was the Stargate Revival Series About?

We never got any firm plot details for what Gero was planning for the new installment of Stargate, not even a basic story premise. No casting was ever revealed either (be it new or returning characters), but we did know that the original Stargate movie director Roland Emmerich was attached as an executive producer, along with the film’s writer, Dean Devlin. Also involved were Stargate TV universe veterans Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, who were serving as “consulting producers.”

Gero was returning to Stargate after a sixteen-year hiatus, during which he made successful shows like the Jaimie Alexander mystery series Blindspot and the recent reboot of Quantum Leap. At the time of the Stargate revival’s announcement, Gero released a statement that seemed to clearly state his fan-favoring intentions: “Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, Stargate taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA. I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

C’est la vie: Stargate fans may never know what that “extraordinary” experience would’ve been.

Emmerich’s Stargate (1994) was a sci-fi/fantasy starring Kurt Russell, in which a science team ventures through a wormhole to extraordinary alien world, which reveals that the Egytpian sung god Ra was an alien who tried to enslave humanity, but was banished back to his homeworld, Abydos. The film was then adapted into TV series, Stargate SG-1, that further explored the concept of a wormhole gateway to different planets and worlds. SG-1 last for ten seasons and over 200 episodes, before spawning multiple spinoffs including Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe, and, Stargate Origins.

Stargate SG-1 is streaming on Prime Video, Netflix, and Pluto TV. Let us know you reaction to the cancellation on the ComicBook Forum!