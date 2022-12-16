Apple TV+ Cancels Surprising Series After One Season

Apple TV+ has canceled a major original series after its first season tonight before it was renewed for season two. Shantaram follows the story of a fugitive, played by Charlie Hunnam, during the 1980's in Bombay, India. The cancellation isn't so random as the series didn't have a big following like Apple wanted for the Hunnam-led series, and as other series on the streaming service has before. According to Deadline, Shantaram will release its season finale on December 16th, 2022 which will serve as a series finale for the series which filmed throughout the pandemic.

Apple TV+ described the series as follows: "Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, "Shantaram" follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place."

Hunnam starred in a cast that included Shubham Saraf (Criminal: UK, The Power), Elektra Kilbey (Tales From the Loop, Odd Man Rush), Fayssal Bazzi (The Commons, Stateless), Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer, Shadow and Bone), Antonia Desplat (The Letter for the King, The French Dispatch), Alyy Khan (Mogul Mowgli, The Serpent), Sujaya Dasgupta (I May Destroy You, Ghosts), Vincent Perez (Riviera, An Officer and a Spy), David Field (Preacher, Mortal Kombat), Alexander Siddig (24, Game of Thrones), Gabrielle Scharnitzky (Treadstone, Devil), Elham Ehsas (The Kite Runner, Homeland), Rachel Kamath (Jack Irish), and Shiv Palekar (The Greenhouse).

All episodes of Shantaram are exclusively streaming on Apple TV+!

