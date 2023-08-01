Suspicion has ended after just one season. The Apple TV+ series, which starred Uma Thurman, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Georgina Campbell, was an adaptation of the Israeli drama False Flag.

Apple TV+ announced today that they will not be ordering a second season of Suspicion, the Uma Thurman-starring thriller based on the hit Israeli drama False Flag. The production was headquartered out of the UK, and was one of the biggest international productions that Apple had ever mounted. The streamer had no comment for Deadline, who first reported the cancellation, but things are obviously a little crazy everywhere in film and TV right now, as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are both on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Apple recently announced that Silo is on hiatus until the strikes are resolved, and it's expected that Foundation will be, too. Some of their UK-based productions, like Bad Sisters, are still in progress because European actors are represented by different unions, which are not on strike. According to Deadline's story on the Suspicion cancellation, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses filmed all of SAG member Gary Oldman's scenes before the strike began, and is now continuing without him, as the other actors are under Actor's Equity contracts.

Here's the synopsis for Suspicion:

"When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?"

In addition to Thurman, the ensemble cast for Suspicion includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

With BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) serving as showrunner and executive producer, Suspicion is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, and is produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International's UK production arm. Alongside Williams, executive producers include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (The Americans), who also directs, Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, and Anna Winger. The series is produced by Darin McLeod (Watchmen).

You can stream the first (and only) season of Suspicion on Apple TV+.