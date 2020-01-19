Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories Reboot Reveals Premiere Date, First Look

Apple TV+ made its debut late last year, and quickly brought some unique kinds of storytelling into the television space. One of the most highly-anticipated programs still on their arsenal is set to be Amazing Stories, an anthology series inspired by the 1980s original. The series, which is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, has been making the trek to television for quite some time — and now we know when it will finally premiere. During Apple TV+‘s day on the Television Critics Association press tour, it was revealed that the first five episodes of Amazing Stories will debut on Friday, March 6th. The network also released a first-look image for an episode of the series called “The Rift”, which features Kerry Bishe (Halt and Catch Fire), Duncan Joiner (The Disappointments Room) and a slew of other people standing in an ominous field.

“Amazing Stories is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn’t be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages, Matt Cherniss, head of development for Apple TV+, said in a statement.

This new take on Amazing Stories is being dubbed a “reimagining” of the iconic series, and will transport audiences to “worlds of wonder”. The new take was originally developed for NBC in 2015, with American Gods and Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller at the helm. The reboot was sent to Apple in 2017, with Fuller stepping down due to creative differences in 2018.

The series will be showrun by Once Upon a Time executive producers Eddie Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who serve as EPs alongside the likes of Spielberg, Justin Falvey (The Haunting of Hill House), and Darryl Frank (Bull). Episodes of Amazing Stories will be directed by Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones), Chris Long (The Americans), Michael Dinner (Unbelievable), Sylvain White (The Rookie) and Susanna Fogel (Utopia).

“The Rift” will also star Edward Burns (She’s the One), Juliana Canfield (Succession) and Austin Stowell (The Secret Life of the American Teenager). The ensemble cast of other episodes will include Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House, You), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles), Josh Holloway (Lost) and Robert Forster (Heroes, Twin Peaks), in his final role before his passing last October.

