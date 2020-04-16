Are They Singing Live in Disney Family Singalong? Probably Not

ABC and Disney are collaborating on a brand new special that will showcase many talented voices singing iconic songs from the Disney library, with stars such as Auli’i Cravalho, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Demi Lovato, and the cast of High School Musica participating in the Disney Family Singalong event. The show is being filmed safely from the homes of the participants as everyone practices safe social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic and is being put together as an effort to give families something new to watch while they stay indoors. But unlike other Disney musical specials, this one will not be live.

Vanessa Hudgens, who will be performing “We’re All In This Together” alongside her High School Musical co-stars (sans Zac Efron), recently posted videos of preparation on her Instagram page which indicates a few different cuts were made, requiring a lot of post-production work to bring it all together.

This makes sense considering the difficulties of live-streaming a conference call on services such as Zoom, Skype, or FaceTime. As many people who have relied on these calls can likely attest, the service is not exactly reliable and can be spotty with multiple people involved.

The exact logistics of doing a live video chat for television are difficult enough, and trying to organize a live musical number would only exacerbate the situation.

Check out the full list of musical performances that will be airing on the Disney Family Singalong on April 16th on ABC: