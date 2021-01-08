Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 2 Trailer, Poster, and Premiere Date Revealed

After releasing a number of teasers to build excitement about the upcoming season, Nickelodeon has unleashed a full trailer for Season Two of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, which gives us an extended look at the frightening experience in store for audiences. In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the upcoming season has been released, along with the premiere date of February 12th. The new season of the series will consist of six episodes, while the 2019 revival of the program was only three. Check out the above trailer and tune in to the season premiere of Are You Afraid of the Dark? on Friday, February 12th at 8 p.m. ET.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows follows an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman. In the just-released trailer, viewers are introduced to the new Midnight Society members and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them in the shadows.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child's Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack).

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-executive producer. Jeff Wadlow (Fantasy Island, Truth or Dare) serves as executive producer and the primary director for the series. JT Billings (Beware That Girl, Charming) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Production of Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content; and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

One of Nickelodeon’s most iconic series from the ‘90s, the original Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective. Are You Afraid of the Dark? is owned by DHX and was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, who are also executive producers on the project.

