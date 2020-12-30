Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 2 Gets New Teaser and Title

The original Nickelodeon series Are You Afraid of the Dark? was revived last year for a reimagined take on the concept, with another season of the series on the way, which just earned a new teaser and what seems to be a new subtitle. The overall tone of the new teaser leans into the premise of curses, with the final moments of this new teaser including the phrase, "Curse of the Shadows," which appears to be the subtitle of the new season. With last year's limited series not being connected to the upcoming episodes, the series seems to be taking an anthology route, similar to what audiences have witnessed in more mature TV series like American Horror Story. The new season of Are You Afraid of the Dark? will debut sometime in 2021. You can watch the new teaser below.

The new season is described, "In Season Two (six episodes), this new group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by an all-new villain named the Shadowman."

something cursed is coming 👀 New Are You Afraid of the Dark, coming soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SxLpdY0Wim — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) December 30, 2020

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child's Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack).

Inspired by the classic art of storytelling, Nickelodeon’s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series ran from 1992-1996 and 1999-2000 and broke the mold by exploring a whole new genre of entertainment. One of the network’s most iconic series from the ‘90s, Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel.

While the original series saw The Midnight Society convening each week to tell one another tales of terror, there was little overall narrative tissue connecting one episode to the next. Last year's reboot of the concept found a way to not only see The Midnight Society share scary stories, but also subject them to unsettling events outside of the campfire, a premise which this new season appears to be embracing.

Stay tuned for details on the new season of Are You Afraid of the Dark? before it premieres in 2021.

