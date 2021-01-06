New Are You Afraid of the Dark? Teaser Hints at Creepy Creature

The first tease of the upcoming season of Are You Afraid of the Dark? arrived just last week, giving us a glimpse of the new Midnight Society, but the latest teaser for the new season unveils our first look at a frightening figure. Given how brief this clip is, it's unclear if the beast will be a prominent villain in the upcoming season or merely one of many creepy characters, yet based solely on this first look at the monster, it has us looking forward to the new adventure. Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for details on the new season.

The new season is described, "In Season Two (six episodes), this new group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by an all-new villain named the Shadowman."

Something's lurking in the shadows. New Are You Afraid of the Dark, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/OCtCX9EfnB — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 5, 2021

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child's Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack).

Inspired by the classic art of storytelling, Nickelodeon’s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series ran from 1992-1996 and 1999-2000 and broke the mold by exploring a whole new genre of entertainment. One of the network’s most iconic series from the ‘90s, Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel.

The original run of the series featured the Midnight Society gathering together each week to tell one another unsettling stories, often offering family-friendly takes on well-known folktales. Despite the Midnight Society returning each week, there was little narrative development for them outside of the stories they told. Last year's take on Are You Afraid of the Dark? broke this formula, as it blended together not only isolated tales of terror, but also an overall narrative featuring the Midnight Society themselves being stalked by a nefarious figure. The upcoming season of the series looks to be replicating that concept.

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Are You Afraid of the Dark? before it premieres later this year.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!