Arrow: The Complete Series Is Now Less Than $100 on Blu-ray and DVD

✖

Arrow: The Complete Series, which collects all eight seasons of The CW's superhero drama, is currently deeply-discounted on Amazon, with the Blu-ray and DVD both retailing for under $100. The suggested retail on the massive box set, which also includes bonus discs that give fans episodes of other series on The CW which cross over with Arrow for events like "Crisis on Earth-X," "Elseworlds," and "Crisis on Infinite Earths," is $189.99 for Blu-ray or $169.99, with the current retail at Amazon going for $86.67 after a 47% discount and $13.33 instant coupon on Blu-ray and $80 on DVD.

The upcoming season of Arrowverse shows, which will include the final seasons of Supergirl and Black Lightning, will be the first time since the start of Arrow that the shared universe of DC Comics shows doesn't feature Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen. The character sacrificed himself during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" mega-event, and then the series concluded two weeks later, after a backdoor pilot for a planned spinoff that centered around his daughter (played by Katherine McNamara).

There was a moment earlier this year when Amell reportedly considered bringing the series back somehow, offering super-producer Greg Berlanti to do a ninth season of Arrow if the pandemic had rendered other shows impossible to produce. Amell, a Canadian citizen, likely has an easier time navigating Vancouver than many of the American stars that appear in Arrow's sister shows on the network.

Here's the official synopsis for the box set, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment:

Justice hits it's mark! Based on the beloved DC series, Arrow reinvents billionaire Oliver Queen, a “vigilante” archer determined to right the wrongs of those who've corrupted Star City. The Complete Series delivers danger, action and intrigue as the Green Arrow, with the help of Team Arrow, struggles to save their city from diabolical masterminds harboring dark secrets and sinister agendas. Prepare for nonstop action from start to finish with Arrow: The Complete Series on Blu-ray™ and DVD for $189.99 / $169.99 SRP ($249.99 / $229.99 in Canada).

The sale price is not explicitly marked as a Black Friday sale, but given how deeply-discounted it is, you're probably better off getting it sooner than later if you can. The $100 price point is also available at Best Buy, but the Amazon coupon codes aren't automatically picked up for price matching.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.