Beloved Animated Series Arthur Returns With New Podcast on PBS Kids

Back in February, Arthur, the longest-running children's animated series in the United States, ended its 25-year run with the series finale "All Grown Up", but as it turns out, Arthur's story isn't over just yet. This week, PBS Kids, GBH Kids, production partner Gen-Z Media and distribution partner PRX announced The Arthur Podcast, a new podcast series that will tap into the extensive Arthur content library and retell episodes of the beloved television series in the audio format. The Arthur Podcast will debut on October 20th with the first season consisting of eight episodes, launching weekly on Thursdays. You can check out a new digital short, "Arthur Makes a Podcast", below.

"We're thrilled to continue building on our mission of meeting kids where they are by expanding our podcast offerings," Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS Kids said in a statement. "We hope that parents who grew up with Arthur can now join their kids in listening to new stories from the characters they love, having fun and learning together."

"Adapting one of the most beloved kids animated series in the world for audio has been a privilege, not to mention a lot of fun," Ben Strouse, SEO of Gen-Z Media said. "We hope the podcast version provides kids as well as those who have grown up with the iconic show an important new way to enjoy these wonderful and relatable stories."

The Arthur Podcast will let listeners enjoy Arthur, D.W., Buster, and other beloved characters navigating school, friendships, and other challenges. The series will be available for free on the PBS Kids Video app, the Arthur YouTube channel, pbskids.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

Based on the Arthur book series written and illustrated by Marc Brown, Arthur first premiered on October 7, 1996, and ran for a total of 25 seasons and a total of 253 episodes. The series centers on Arthur, a young aardvark living in the fictional Elwood City, and explores the various lessons he learns from his friends, family, and experiences along the way. The series finale offered a flash forward to where Arthur and his friends end up 20 years in the future. The series continues to be available on PBS Kids.

Will you be checking out The Arthur Podcast? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!